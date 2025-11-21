Keller recorded an assist and put two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Keller played a hand in Utah's lone goal scored by Nate Schmidt. With the helper, the 27-year-old Keller is up to 12 assists, 19 points and 55 shots on net through 21 games this season. He's been steady as of late with five points in his last six games. While he's behind the pace needed to match the elite-level scoring of 90 tallies he had through 81 games a year ago, plenty of time remains for Keller to reignite the offense. He's already showcased an elite run of 11 points in four games this season, making him a valuable asset in all fantasy formats for the rest of the year.