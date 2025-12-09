Keller scored a goal, tallied a power-play assist and fired three shots on net in Monday's 4-2 loss to Los Angeles.

Keller dished the primary helper on Dylan Guenther's power-play goal before later finding twine himself midway through the third period. The pair of points brings Keller's numbers up to 10 goals, 18 assists and 90 shots on net through 31 games this season. While he's off the pace to match his 90-point effort through 81 games a year ago, Utah's captain has seven points in his last five games and has flipped a switch offensively. Ranked in the top 20 across the league in shots on goal, Keller's consistency in creating goal opportunities bodes well for him to post his fourth consecutive 75-plus point season if he can maintain his recent run of scoring.