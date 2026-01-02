Keller scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one also with the man advantage, in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Islanders.

All three points came in the third period as Utah pulled away. Keller has three multi-point performances in the last six games, and since the beginning of December, the 27-year-old winger has collected five goals and 15 points in 15 contests, including a goal and five assists on the power play.