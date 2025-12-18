Keller produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

The 27-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the second period by banging home the rebound on a Nick Schmaltz shot, and Keller then set up Kevin Stenlund for the evening's final goal late in the third. Keller snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, but through 10 contests in December he's been plenty productive with three goals and nine points.