Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Two-point effort Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller notched two assists in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.
Both helpers came in the second period, as the 27-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Lawson Crouse and Kailer Yamamoto. The red-hot Keller will take a 10-game point streak into the first round of the playoffs, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 20 points, and he finishes the regular season with 26 goals and 88 points in 82 contests.
More News
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Three helpers in clinching win•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: One of each in overtime win•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Posts hat trick Saturday•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Records two power-play assists•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Trio of assists in loss•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Strikes twice early•