Keller scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Sabres.

The game was scoreless through two periods until Keller set up Nick Schmaltz for a snipe from just below the faceoff dot to the left of Alex Lyon early in the third. Keller then beat Lyon five-hole just 47 seconds into the extra frame to end the night. The 27-year-old winger snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, but that skid came after he racked up multiple points in four straight. The roller-coaster production has left Keller with five goals and 14 points through 13 contests on the season.