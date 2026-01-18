Beaudoin scored twice and added an assist in OHL Barrie's 4-2 win over Oshawa on Saturday.

Beaudoin rattled off his fifth straight multi-point effort. He has four goals and eight assists in that span. For the season, the Mammoth prospect has 18 goals and 35 helpers through 30 appearances with the Colts. He's well on his way to chasing down his career-high 62 points from the 2023-24 regular season, and he's successfully shaken off any lingering concerns after a somewhat unimpressive 51-point effort from 2024-25.