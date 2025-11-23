Mammoth's Cole Beaudoin: Collects three points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beaudoin scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 4-3 win over Niagara on Saturday.
Beaudoin has four goals and four assists over his last eight games after a big performance Saturday. On the year, he's now third in the OHL with 37 points (12 goals, 25 helpers) as the Colts' leading scorer. The Mammoth prospect came up just short of the point-per-game threshold in the last two years, but he's well above it this year, which should help the 19-year-old maintain momentum as he is likely in his last year of junior hockey.
