Beaudoin notched three assists in OHL Barrie's 4-2 win over Ottawa in Game 1 on Thursday.

Beaudoin has already set a career high with 14 points this postseason, surpassing the 13 he had in 16 games a year ago. He's done his damage in six outings this postseason, while adding 22 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. The Mammoth prospect is looking strong as his gains on offense in the regular season (33 goals, 89 points over 54 contests) have carried over to the playoffs.