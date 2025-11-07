Beaudoin recorded four assists in OHL Barrie's 6-2 win over Sudbury on Thursday.

Beaudoin continues to surge with six multi-point efforts during an eight-game point streak. This was his first four-point game of the season. The Mammoth prospect is showing a playmaking touch with seven goals and 19 helpers over 13 games, and his 26 total points puts him tied for sixth in the OHL so far. He is one of two players in the top 15 who have played in fewer than 15 games.