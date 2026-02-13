Beaudoin scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Barrie's 6-3 win over Kingston on Thursday.

Beaudoin has posted back-to-back four-point performances. He has picked up six goals and seven assists across the last five contests. For the season, Beaudoin is already at 24 goals, 45 helpers, 194 shots on net and a plus-35 rating through 40 appearances, which is already well above his previous career high of 62 points from the 2023-24 regular season.