Beaudoin scored twice on 11 shots in OHL Barrie's 3-1 win over Peterborough on Saturday.

Beaudoin had the game-winner and an empty-net insurance goal to help secure this win for the Colts. The Mammoth prospect is up to 10 goals and 31 points over 17 appearances this season. That puts him already halfway to matching his career-best production of 62 points in 67 regular-season games during 2023-24. Beaudoin's stock fell a bit with a disappointing 2024-25, but he's bouncing back quite well this year.