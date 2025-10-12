Beaudoin scored a goal on eight shots and added an assist in OHL Barrie's 5-3 loss to Brampton on Saturday.

Beaudoin's prospect shine has faded a bit after he was limited to 51 points in 52 regular-season outings last year, down from 62 points the year before. He still has a decent pedigree, and he's upped his game early in 2025-26 to the tune of nine points and 26 shots on net over four games. The Mammoth prospect figures to be at least two years away from contending for an NHL job, where his size will be more valuable in a bottom-six role.