Beaudoin scored twice in OHL Barrie's 4-1 win over Ottawa on Friday.

Beaudoin is up to 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 23 games. The Mammoth prospect has elevated his play significantly this year and is already halfway to his career-best 28-goal effort from 2023-24. He ranks tied for third among the OHL's top point producers and is nine points clear of Barrie's next-best scorer, Islanders prospect Kashawn Aitcheson.