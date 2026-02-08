Beaudoin scored three goals and added an assist in OHL Barrie's 7-4 win over North Bay on Sunday.

Beaudoin has racked up five goals and five helpers over the last five contests. He appears to be out of the funk that he dipped into in late January. The Mammoth prospect is up to a career-best 65 points in just 39 OHL appearances, with 23 goals, 42 assists and a plus-33 rating. The 19-year-old will close out 2025-26 in the junior ranks, but he looks more than ready to step up to the AHL in 2026-27.