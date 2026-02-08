Mammoth's Cole Beaudoin: Rattles off hat trick, assist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beaudoin scored three goals and added an assist in OHL Barrie's 7-4 win over North Bay on Sunday.
Beaudoin has racked up five goals and five helpers over the last five contests. He appears to be out of the funk that he dipped into in late January. The Mammoth prospect is up to a career-best 65 points in just 39 OHL appearances, with 23 goals, 42 assists and a plus-33 rating. The 19-year-old will close out 2025-26 in the junior ranks, but he looks more than ready to step up to the AHL in 2026-27.
More News
-
Mammoth's Cole Beaudoin: Three-point effort Friday•
-
Mammoth's Cole Beaudoin: Big game for Barrie•
-
Mammoth's Cole Beaudoin: Three-point effort Friday•
-
Mammoth's Cole Beaudoin: Pots pair in OHL win•
-
Mammoth's Cole Beaudoin: Collects three points Saturday•
-
Mammoth's Cole Beaudoin: Nets two goals in OHL win•