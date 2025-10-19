Beaudoin scored twice on five shots in OHL Barrie's 3-2 shootout loss to North Bay on Sunday.

Beaudoin is rolling early in the junior season, racking up 12 points in seven contests. The 19-year-old center has not reached a point-per-game pace in his first three seasons in the OHL, coming up one point shy last year (51 points in 52 regular-season outings). With a new gear on offense, Beaudoin is positioning himself well to make the leap to the AHL in 2026-27.