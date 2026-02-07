Beaudoin scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 4-1 win over Brampton on Friday.

This was his eighth multi-point effort in 12 games since his time at the World Junior Championship. The Mammoth prospect has six goals and 14 assists in that span. For the season, he's at 61 points in 37 appearances, just one shy of matching his previous career high from the 2023-24 regular season, which he amassed in 67 outings that year.