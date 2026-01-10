Beaudoin scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 6-3 win over Guelph on Friday.

Beaudoin is coming off a stint with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship, where he supplied three goals and four assists over seven games for the bronze-medal-winning team. He made a big impression in his return to the OHL and is now at 15 goals and 44 points over 26 appearances for the Colts. He should continue to be highly productive for the remainder of the OHL campaign.