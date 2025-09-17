General manager Bill Armstrong said Wednesday that Ingram won't attend training camp as the Mammoth work to find a new home for the netminder, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Ingram missed the end of the 2024-25 campaign while tending to a personal matter, but he was cleared to return to on-ice activities in mid-August. However, he's seeking out a new home ahead of the 2025-26 season. Both sides are on the same page about parting ways, as Ingram and the Mammoth are working to seek out a new team. If the two sides are unable to find a new destination for Ingram, the Mammoth intend to eventually place him on waivers. Vitek Vanecek is slated to serve as Karel Vejmelka's backup once the regular season gets underway.