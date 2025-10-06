Mammoth's Curtis Douglas: Claimed off waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas was claimed off waivers by the Lightning on Monday.
Douglas was placed on waivers by the Mammoth on Sunday, and he'll join a new organization a day later. He was slated to head to AHL Tucson if he went unclaimed on waivers, and it wouldn't be surprising to still see him head to the minors after he spent all of the last two seasons in the AHL.
More News
-
Mammoth's Curtis Douglas: On waivers for AHL assignment•
-
Hockey Club's Curtis Douglas: Heads to AHL•
-
Hockey Club's Curtis Douglas: Given non-roster status•
-
Hockey Club's Curtis Douglas: Inks two-year contract•
-
Coyotes' Curtis Douglas: Coyotes acquire from Leafs•
-
Curtis Douglas: Signs entry-level deal with Toronto•