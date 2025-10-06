default-cbs-image
Douglas was claimed off waivers by the Lightning on Monday.

Douglas was placed on waivers by the Mammoth on Sunday, and he'll join a new organization a day later. He was slated to head to AHL Tucson if he went unclaimed on waivers, and it wouldn't be surprising to still see him head to the minors after he spent all of the last two seasons in the AHL.

