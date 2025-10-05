Douglas was placed on waivers by the Mammoth for the purpose of assignment to AHL Tucson, the team announced Sunday.

Douglas has played exclusively with AHL Tucson the last two seasons and will at least start there to begin the upcoming season as well. The 25-year-old had 23 points in 63 appearances last season, and he will continue to battle there and try to get an appearance with the Mammoth for the first time at some point this season.