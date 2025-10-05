Mammoth's Curtis Douglas: On waivers for AHL assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas was placed on waivers by the Mammoth for the purpose of assignment to AHL Tucson, the team announced Sunday.
Douglas has played exclusively with AHL Tucson the last two seasons and will at least start there to begin the upcoming season as well. The 25-year-old had 23 points in 63 appearances last season, and he will continue to battle there and try to get an appearance with the Mammoth for the first time at some point this season.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Curtis Douglas: Heads to AHL•
-
Hockey Club's Curtis Douglas: Given non-roster status•
-
Hockey Club's Curtis Douglas: Inks two-year contract•
-
Coyotes' Curtis Douglas: Coyotes acquire from Leafs•
-
Curtis Douglas: Signs entry-level deal with Toronto•
-
Curtis Douglas: Eligible for 2020 Draft•