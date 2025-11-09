But scored three goals on eight shots in AHL Tucson's 4-3 overtime win over Coachella Valley on Saturday.

But sealed the hat trick at 1:30 of overtime. The 20-year-old has eight points over his last four games, giving him seven goals and 13 points through 12 outings overall. He's already proving his talent in the AHL, though he's also shooting 21.2 percent, which is likely an unsustainable pace even in a league he seems to be outmatching already.