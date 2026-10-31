But was assigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.

But has had an up and down start to his second NHL season. Across 13 appearances, the 21-year-old winger has posted two goals, four points, a plus-3 rating, 13 shots on net, 21 hits and nine blocked shots. While his offensive numbers have been limited from his role on the fourth line, he's done well without the puck and is still on pace to set a new career high in points if he is brought back up at some point in the 2026-27 campaign. For now, he'll head to the AHL with Michael Carcone's return looming from an upper-body injury, giving But the opportunity to gain some confidence with the Roadrunners in the meantime.