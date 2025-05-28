But signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Mammoth on Wednesday.

But was selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He had nine goals and 28 points across 54 regular-season outings with the KHL's Yaroslavl Lokomotiv in 2024-25. The 20-year-old is a big forward at 6-foot-6 and already has plenty of experience playing against men after logging 124 career regular-season KHL games and another 33 playoff outings in that league. Although he might still start his North American career in the AHL, But should be given every chance to earn a roster spot during training camp.