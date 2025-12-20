Mammoth's Daniil But: Scores first goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
But scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.
But has now picked up three points, all on the power play, over his last four games. His tally Friday, at 9:35 of the first period, was his first NHL goal, but he's already looking like he'll have some staying power with the big club. But is up to 22 shots on net, nine hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over his first 11 appearances.
