But scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Tucson's 5-4 overtime loss to Iowa on Sunday.

But has gotten on the scoresheet in six of his first 10 AHL games. The 20-year-old winger has four goals, five assists, 24 shots on net and a plus-2 rating so far for the Roadrunners. He had a strong training camp with the Mammoth and was one of their last cuts, so if he continues to impress in the AHL, it shouldn't be too long before he makes his NHL debut.