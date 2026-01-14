But scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, doled out four hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

But earned his first multi-point game in the NHL with this effort. He set up JJ Peterka in the second period before scoring the last goal of the contest at 16:54 of the third. But has shown some promise so far, but he's been limited to six points, 32 shots on net, 11 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 20 appearances. The 20-year-old is a better option in dynasty formats than redraft leagues.