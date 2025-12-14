Simashev posted three assists and a plus-4 rating in AHL Tucson's 8-7 overtime loss to Bakersfield on Saturday.

Simashev took a couple of games to get acclimated with the Roadrunners, but he's earned five points over his last three outings. The 20-year-old defenseman's stay in the minors will probably be temporary, but the Mammoth are opting for a more veteran core of blueliners for the time being. Simashev had one helper and a minus-9 rating in his first 24 NHL appearances prior to his demotion, but playing in the AHL looks to be getting his confidence up again.