Simashev was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

Simashev's promotion would seem to indicate that Sean Durzi (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus the Panthers on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, forward Cameron Hebig was sent down to the minors. In 24 NHL games this year, Simashev has yet to score a goal while generating just one assist. Instead, fantasy managers probably should expect him to suddenly start producing offensively if he gets into the lineup.