Mammoth's Dmitri Simashev: Called up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simashev was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Simashev's promotion would seem to indicate that Sean Durzi (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus the Panthers on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, forward Cameron Hebig was sent down to the minors. In 24 NHL games this year, Simashev has yet to score a goal while generating just one assist. Instead, fantasy managers probably should expect him to suddenly start producing offensively if he gets into the lineup.
