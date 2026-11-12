Simashev scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Simashev scored in the third period to get the Mammoth within one, but the comeback effort stalled out. The 21-year-old defenseman has netted all four of his goals over his last eight games. He's at six points, 19 shots on net, 25 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 19 appearances. Simashev is seeing second-pairing minutes in the absence of Nate Schmidt (upper body), who is out indefinitely and on injured reserve.