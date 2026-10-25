Simashev scored twice on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Lightning.

It took Simashev 40 games to net the first goal of his NHL career, which came at 17:02 of the second period to tie the game at 4-4. He didn't wait nearly as long for the second tally, which was the game-winner 1:44 into overtime. Simashev ended a six-game point drought with this unexpected burst of offense. The 21-year-old defenseman now has four points, 14 shots on net, 19 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 12 outings in a third-pairing role. Simashev will have to earn his way up the lineup, but he should have some confidence moving forward.