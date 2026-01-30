default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Simashev was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Friday.

The defenseman was a healthy scratch in both games during his recent callup. Overall, Simashev has one assist in 24 NHL games this season. The 20-year-old was drafted sixth-overall in 2023 and it still may take a while before his offensive skills are fantasy-worthy in redraft leagues.

More News