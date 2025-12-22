Guenther registered two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Guenther picked up his first helpers since Dec. 5 versus the Canucks, though he six goals in eight games between assists. He set up Lawson Crouse on the opening tally and Clayton Keller on the game-winner 13 seconds into overtime. Guenther is up to 30 points in 38 appearances this season, and he's added 121 shots on net, 34 hits and an even plus-minus rating. The sniper should continue to see top-six minutes with plenty of power-play time to fuel his offense.