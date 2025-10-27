Guenther scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win against Winnipeg.

Guenther buried the game-winner Sunday, extending his point streak to five games. The 22-year-old winger now has five goals on the young season and looks every bit the breakout candidate after posting 60 points (27 goals, 33 assists) in 70 games last year. With top-line usage and steady power-play time, Guenther appears on track to sail past his previous career highs.