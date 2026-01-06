Guenther scored a goal on six shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

The Rangers turned it over at the offensive blue line, and Ian Cole sent a quick pass up to Guenther, who buried his rebound after the first shot was saved. Guenther is on a heater with five goals and four assists over his last six games, and he's tallied 11 of his 21 goals this season over the last 13 contests. Overall, he's at 37 points, 144 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-2 rating through 43 appearances.