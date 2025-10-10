Guenther scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Guenther blasted in a shot from the point at 17:48 of the second period, tying the game at 1-1. The 22-year-old is a shoot-first winger -- he scored 27 times and averaged 2.9 shots per game over 70 contests in 2024-25, and he's still got room to grow. He earned 29 of his 60 points last year while on the power play, and he figures to be a lock for the Mammoth's first unit throughout this season. Guenther's the real deal on offense and should be able to find another level in his second full season.