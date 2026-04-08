Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Crosses 30-assist mark
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guenther logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added four shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.
Guenther had a hand in goals by Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller, with the latter's tally coming on the power play in overtime. This was the fourth multi-point effort during Guenther's five-game point streak, in which he's racked up four goals and six assists. His shot remains his best asset, but he hasn't been a slouch in the playmaking department, posting 38 goals, 31 assists, 233 shots on net, 61 hits and a plus-8 rating over 75 appearances this season.
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