Guenther scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Guenther was the hero for the Mammoth in this contest, as he scored the game-winning goal midway through the third frame with a ferocious slap shot off a steal and pass from JJ Peterka. Guenther returned to the scoresheet after not doing so in Utah's previous two contests. He's up to five points (three goals, two assists) in six appearances in 2025-26.