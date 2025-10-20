Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Decides game vs. Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guenther scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
Guenther was the hero for the Mammoth in this contest, as he scored the game-winning goal midway through the third frame with a ferocious slap shot off a steal and pass from JJ Peterka. Guenther returned to the scoresheet after not doing so in Utah's previous two contests. He's up to five points (three goals, two assists) in six appearances in 2025-26.
More News
-
Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Scores game-winning goal•
-
Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Buries power-play goal•
-
Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Working on top line•
-
Hockey Club's Dylan Guenther: Out for Worlds•
-
Hockey Club's Dylan Guenther: Produces two power-play assists•
-
Hockey Club's Dylan Guenther: Forces overtime Thursday•