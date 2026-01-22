Guenther logged two assists, including one on the power play, and fired three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Guenther has two goals and four helpers over his last four games. This was his first power-play point since Jan. 1. The 22-year-old winger typically leans a little goal-heavy, but he's rounded out his performance pretty well this season. Guenther has 23 goals, 20 assists, 11 power-play points, 163 shots on net, 41 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 50 appearances.