Guenther scored a goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Guenther set up JJ Peterka's first-period tally before scoring an even-strength goal in the third to put the Mammoth ahead 3-2. This was Guenther's second multi-point effort in his last three games, and it also featured his first power-play point since Dec. 12 versus the Kraken. The 22-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 32 points, 132 shots on net, 34 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 40 appearances. Guenther's already looking like a reliable 60-point winger, and he's young enough to find another level or two on offense.