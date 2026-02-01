Mammoth's Dylan Guenther: Expected to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guenther (lower body) is slated to play against Dallas on Saturday.
Guenther missed Utah's previous two games. He has 24 goals and 45 points in 52 outings in 2025-26. Liam O'Brien is projected to be a healthy scratch due to Guenther's return.
