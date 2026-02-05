Guenther tallied a goal, put four shots on net and served two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Guenther potted an unassisted goal less than five minutes into the third period to place the Mammoth up by a trio of tallies. With the twine finder, he is up to 25 goals, 47 points, 178 shots on net and 43 hits across 55 games this season. Since Jan. 13, the 22-year-old winger has 10 points and 30 shots on net across nine games. He's been effective in multiple different line combinations this season and ranks third on the Mammoth in points. He'll look to continue his solid run of play and remains a strong fantasy option in most standard leagues following the Olympic break.