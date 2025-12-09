Guenther scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to Los Angeles.

Guenther struck the back of the net with a man advantage for the lone goal of the second period. His tally brings his season totals up to 11 goals, 23 points, 101 shots on goal and 32 hits through 31 games this year. The 22-year-old winger has been a relatively consistent contributor offensively as of late with eight points in his last nine contests. While he's shooting at a career-low percentage of 10.9, he's tied for 10th in the NHL with 101 shots on goal. If his shooting percentage begins to even out, Guenther could get back on track for a career year in goals, making him one of the top Utah forwards to roster in fantasy this season.