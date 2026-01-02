Guenther scored three goals at even strength and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 7-2 rout of the Islanders.

It was the 22-year-old winger's first career hat trick as he rang in the new year in impressive fashion, opening the scoring just 36 seconds into the second period before striking twice more as the Mammoth piled on the offense. Guenther also had a hand in a Mikhail Sergachev tally early in the third. Over the last 11 games, Guenther has erupted for 10 goals and 14 points, and his final marker Thursday was his 20th goal of the season, a milestone he reached in only 41 contests.