Guenther scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Guenther struggled in his return from an upper-body injury Monday, but he got back on track in his second game back. This was his fourth multi-point effort of the season and his first since Oct. 13 versus the Maple Leafs. Guenther has seven goals, seven helpers, 52 shots on net and a minus-15 rating across 20 appearances. He was a 40-goal scorer in 2025-26, but his efficiency and shot volume have both declined in the early going this year.