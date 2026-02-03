Guenther notched an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

This was Guenther's first point since a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old winger's ice time has been a little down since he returned, so it's possible he's not at 100 percent and will need to rest up during the Olympic break. He's up to 24 goals, 22 assists, 174 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-6 rating through 54 appearances in a middle-six role this season.