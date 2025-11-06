Guenther scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Guenther had been a little quiet lately with three points over his previous five games. The winger's tally didn't make a difference in Wednesday's contest, as it was scored with 1:07 left in the third period after Toronto had already potted an empty-netter. Guenther has racked up six goals, 13 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 14 appearances. He had 60 points in 70 outings last year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him hover near a point-per-game pace in his age-22 campaign.