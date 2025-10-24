Guenther tallied three assists and added three shots on net in Thursday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.

All three of Guenther's apples came in the first period on each part of linemate Logan Cooley's hat trick in the first period. With the trio of helpers, Guenther is up to five assists, nine points and 28 shots on net through eight games this season. The 22-year-old winger is tied with Nick Schmaltz for the team lead in shots on net, as each player has 28 attempts on goal. With four goals to start the campaign, Guenther is a goal-scoring threat and a breakout candidate playing on a dangerous second-line for the Mammoth alongside Cooley and JJ Peterka. Look for Guenther to challenge for the 70-point mark for the first time in his four-year career.