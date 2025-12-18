Guenther scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Guenther is on a tear with six goals on 14 shots over his last six games. The 22-year-old winger provided an insurance tally in the third period of this win to keep his hot stretch going. Overall, Guenther has 16 goals, 28 points, 114 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-2 rating over 36 appearances. He's on pace to finish around the 60 points he had in 2024-25, but he's leaned more goal-heavy this year and is on his way to his first 30-goal campaign.