Guenther (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Guenther has been on injured reserve since Nov. 11 and will be unavailable for a seventh consecutive game Monday. However, the Mammoth indicated Saturday that he's now considered day-to-day, and that remains the case ahead of Monday's matchup against Winnipeg. It's not yet clear whether he'll be in the mix to return Wednesday against the Wild, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.